Darts champion Devon Petersen has launched an academy in Cape Town to nurture local talent to represent South Africa on the world stage.

The event was held at the Taj Hotel in the Cape Town CBD on Friday night.

The academy is located at the Goodwood Rugby Club where two accredited teachers will be coaching future darts stars.

“Darts is an easily accessible sport that benefits the players with great skills such as mathematics and critical thinking.

“I have been playing professionally since the age of 24 and have been to six world championships where I took on some of the best players in the world,” says Devon, 35.

One of the highlights in his career was winning the German Darts Championship in 2020 and he is currently ranked 26th in the world.

“I have been playing darts my whole life and my grandfather started a club in Bonteheuwel while my father was a provincial champion.”

The former Mitchells Plain resident, who now resides in Bradford in the UK, has played against greats such as Stephen Bunting, Rob Cross and Peter Wright.

In competition, players must try to get to a score of 501 first, with the final dart scored by hitting a double or triple score on a dartboard 2.37 metres away.

“In darts it’s a lot like golf where anybody can win on the day and there are many techniques that can be used to get your throwing style,” explains Devon.

“When playing this game, you need focus as your career can be determined by a thin wire on the board.”

Currently Devon has academies in Nigeria and the USA where school children are registered with the Junior Darts Championships.

“We have 15 years old’s that are able to get to 501 by throwing 20 darts, which is an amazing achievement at that age, while the lowest number is nine darts which I have achieved during competitions,” he says.

“The clubhouse in Goodwood has a maximum capacity of 150 people and we are aiming to have a full house of children playing the game under our watchful eye.

“The things we will be looking for is checking their stance, keeping their centre of gravity steady and ensuring they get the best flight.”

Anyone interested in joining can email [email protected].

