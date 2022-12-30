A parolee from Parkwood, who got off lightly in prison, met his match when he was caught red-handed by Grassy Park top cop Dawood Laing while stealing from the police station. Hector Abdul, 22, appeared min gespin when he stole a bike from the cop shop and brazenly rode past Laing as the station commander arrived for work over the weekend.

The SAPS larney says cops were left speechless by the theft, which saw Abdul being put behind bars just months after he was released from jail after serving just three years of his 15-year sentence. Top cop: Dawood Laing. Laing says Abdul, who is a 27s gang member, was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder after a botched gang hit where he tried to kill two members of the Americans gang. “He shot at two members of the Americans gang in 2019 and was found guilty of attempted murder and was given a 15 years’ sentence.

“He was in prison from that time until 31 April where he was given parole.” BACK TO JAIL: Hector Abdul, 22. Picture supplied Laing says as part of his parole conditions, Abdul was required to do community service at the police station by cleaning the building each day, but instead saw it as an opportunity to steal. “I was arriving at work on Saturday morning just before 9am and we were preparing for our briefings,” he explains.

“As I pulled in, here he comes driving out the bike which was confiscated in Parkwood last week and being kept. CHAIN REACTION: The bicycle stolen from Grassy Park SAPS. “I shouted at him and sommer got him and charged him for theft. “He appeared in Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and we are waiting for the docket to come back.”

Laing says he had contacted the Department of Correctional Services and asked for Abdul’s parole to be revoked. “We are waiting for feedback from them when they get back to office but this just shows the impact of releasing people too early. “He has been a problem for some time now and a person cannot be rehabilitated in such a short time.