A Kraaifontein oupa says he could not believe his eyes when he saw a group of “dom skelms” choose dop over geld during a liquor store robbery. It is believed that five suspects, who have not yet been arrested, stole a bottle of whisky worth R5 000 from the Tops! liquor store at Bloch Centre in Van Riebeeck Road, Kraaifontein on Wednesday afternoon.

PRIME BOOST: Skelms targeted duur whisky Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said they fled with just one bottle after threatening the shop assistant. “Kraaifontein police are investigating a business robbery following an incident on 28 June at about 1.45pm at a liquor store in Van Riebeek Road, Belmont Park, Kraaifontein,” Van Wyk said. “According to reports, the 52-year-old complainant was at the shop when five unknown males walked in and threatened him with a firearm and took a bottle of whisky.

“No shots fired and no injuries sustained. The unknown suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested. Meanwhile, 70-year-old Jan De Bruin, says he got a groot skrik when he saw the ouens run from the shop, with what he suspects was their dop for the weekend. “I was on my way to get my eyes tested when I saw a klomp manne running out of the shop,” said the pensioner.

“I got such a fright that I didn’t even make it to my eye appointment.” SPOKESMAN: FC van Wyk Jan could not believe how brazen the men were to rob the winkel in the middle of the day. “It was about five of them who nogal came to satisfy their lus before month-end and in broad daylight,” explained.

“The skelms got away with wine worth thousands and quickly escaped in a white car that sped off once they were inside. “Ek het self gesien daar binne is wyn wat oor n duisend rand ‘n bottel verkoop word binne Tops!. “These skelms decided today was the day that they were going to quench their thirst with alcohol instead of taking money from the tills.