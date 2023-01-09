A Hanover Park woman who stole Pritt at a large retail store found herself in a sticky situation when she nearly died trying to avoid arrest. The dramatic rescue at Pick n Pay in Ottery saw firefighters being called in to help the injured vrou after she fell head first through a shaft in a wall while trying to dodge cops, after being busted by security guards for stealing stationery.

Grassy Park station commander Dawood Laing says cops were called to the shopping centre on Thursday night after they received information that a 41-year-old woman had been caught stealing. “The officers went to the centre because she was caught by the security stealing 14 tubes of Pritt and a Frozen backpack. The value of the items was just over R1 500 and they detained her in a room before officers arrived,” he explains. Laing says the slim woman saw an open air ventilation pipe and decided she would make her great escape by climbing inside the roof of the shopping centre.

DARING: The woman made her ‘escape’ here. Pictures: Supplied “She thought she was clever but there are no lights in the roof and she could not see where she was going. “As she walked the shoppers could hear her in the roof and eventually she fell down a cavity wall and had to be rescued.” SLIM COP: Dawood Laing. Pictures: Supplied Fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says firefighters were called in shortly after 7pm as shoppers reported hearing a mens screaming for help behind the wall after falling head first into the gatjie.