“When you lose a child, you lose part of yourself, your heart gets buried when your child dies, but when you have the support of other mommies who went through the same, the pain becomes a bit bearable.”
With these words, Washiela Samuels, 65, from Hanover Park thanked all those who joined Saturday’s annual Cycle of a Woman support group event hosted by CPF spokesperson Kaashiefa Mohammed.
Mohammed started the group to support moms who lost their kids due to gang violence in 2017, after her 17-year-old son Raffiq was murdered on her birthday.
Mohammed said she started the group because she herself could not get over the pain of losing her child.
“No one understood how I felt, only those parents who also went through the same thing.
“I then started by inviting 150 grieving moms on Raffiq’s birthday, and treated them with a lunch or supper and nice entertainment.
“The get-together is there to bring some healing amongst those mothers and fathers. We are also there to fight for justice; at the moment we have 15 counsellors who are trained in the organisation and all of them also lost a son or daughter,” she added.
Samuels lost her son Ashraf in 2015, after he was caught in gang crossfire in Hanover Park.
“You network with moms who understand how you feel. You walk in as strangers but leave as family. For instance, I can help a mom prepare for what she will be feeling if she recently lost her child,” Samuels said.
“Kaashiefa also gives us healing classes and sends us on training; for the whole year we are there to support each other, it’s a beautiful initiative.”