“When you lose a child, you lose part of yourself, your heart gets buried when your child dies, but when you have the support of other mommies who went through the same, the pain becomes a bit bearable.” With these words, Washiela Samuels, 65, from Hanover Park thanked all those who joined Saturday’s annual Cycle of a Woman support group event hosted by CPF spokesperson Kaashiefa Mohammed.

Mohammed started the group to support moms who lost their kids due to gang violence in 2017, after her 17-year-old son Raffiq was murdered on her birthday. Mohammed said she started the group because she herself could not get over the pain of losing her child. SUPPORT: Annual Cycle of a Woman event. “No one understood how I felt, only those parents who also went through the same thing.

“I then started by inviting 150 grieving moms on Raffiq’s birthday, and treated them with a lunch or supper and nice entertainment. “The get-together is there to bring some healing amongst those mothers and fathers. We are also there to fight for justice; at the moment we have 15 counsellors who are trained in the organisation and all of them also lost a son or daughter,” she added. Samuels lost her son Ashraf in 2015, after he was caught in gang crossfire in Hanover Park.