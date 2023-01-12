A dom dief who was caught breaking into houses in Belhar was given a lekker pak by residents after trying to hide on school grounds. A picture of the ou with 26 tjappies on his head was shared on social media, with many comments praising the community for teaching the skurk a lesson.

Keith Londt approved of the community’s actions: “Well done, m**r hom dat hy weet wat is verkeerd. We want our children to live peaceful.” Anna Mali wanted to know what the outjie was looking for in a school. Willie Jaftha, a resident of Belhar, said while he knows that taking the law into one’s own hands is illegal, he also understands the mense se frustration.

“First, we shouldn’t take the law into our own hands, because they could have beaten that guy up badly. But imagine how it must be for the people who get terrorised by these crimes? “Obviously, one would get fed up if you were constantly robbed, or your house broken into every day. They [are]stealing from the community, and the community is fed up,” he explained. Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Unathi Booi said mense in the community were chasing a suspect who allegedly broke into houses in the area and he ran on to school premises.