This Hanover Park dog who dodged death finally got his day when he found his forever home.

Chico, a cross-breed, was found hanging in Lomond Court in April 2021.

The arme hondjie was saved by oupa Wallace Springleer, 77, and his grandson Tyler Fortuin, 9, who cut Chico down and rushed him to the Animal Welfare Society of SA (AWS) in Philippi for help.

Witnesses said a group of two girls and three boys, aged six to nine, had caught, beaten and cruelly hanged Chico from the second floor railing.

Chico’s life was spared and he has spent the last year in the kennels at AWS, where he was also hailed a hero after he saved a dog’s life by donating blood.

Saturday was a momentous day as he was adopted by a loving family and given a new chapter after all his trauma, says AWS spokesperson Allan Perrins.

“It took us almost a full year to find Chico a loving forever home, but some things just get better with time – ageing to perfection – and this is the case with Chico who deserves to belong to such a wonderful family who unhesitatingly fell in love with his big brown eyes and adorable temperament,” says Perrins.

“Why anyone would want to hurt him defies logic.

ACT: Chico rescued by Wallace Spingleer and grandson Tyler

“We will be eternally grateful to the good Samaritans who saved him and everyone who was instrumental in his recovery and fairytale ending, or should that be new start.”

Perrins says last October, Spikey, a tiny seven-year-old Yorkie from Schaapkraal, was admitted with a potentially fatal tick bite fever.

Spikey needed an emergency life-saving blood transfusion or he would die.

Perrins says: “Chico who has helped many anxious dogs settle into their new surroundings seemed like the obvious life saver and never flinched during the painless process.

The two ‘blood brothers’ met again shortly after the operation and touched noses as if to say thank you for giving me the chance to live.

“We will miss Chico’s smiley face every day, but we wish him and the new family all the best on their new journey.”

