The countdown to the release of matric results is under way with nervous pupils expected to receive their results on January 19 and their original statements from January 20. According to the Department of Basic Education (DBE), its officials have already begun processing the results for the Class of 2022.

Almost 900 000 matric pupils countrywide sat for their 2022 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams. The exam period started on October 31 and concluded on December 8. The marking of transcripts, on the other hand, took place between December 8 and 20.

The department’s spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga told IOL that the preparations were still on track for the official release of results by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on January 19. The release of the results is often a tricky and sensitive time for some pupils as they could face pressure from their families or feel depressed during this time. Mhlanga said: “There is nothing one can do other than to wait patiently for the day of results.”

He advised nervous pupils to “keep busy by reading, exercising and staying safe”. Mhlanga also encouraged learners who are prone to stress and anxiety to talk to someone about their worries, or contact the SA Depression and Anxiety Group for free professional advice. The DBE urged learners to collect their results from the centres at which they sat for their NSC exams.