Tears flowed in Manenberg over the weekend as eight innocent people were shot amid a bloody gang war between the Hard Livings and Clever Kids gangs. Shocking reports indicate that skollies armed with machine guns are carrying out drive-by shootings, firing wildly at anyone seen in their territory enemy’s area.

The bloody fighting which started last week has resulted in four deaths and nine injured as peace talks failed between the gangs. According to a Daily Voice source, a call for peace was made between the gangs calling for peace, but an alleged refusal resulted in more guns and ammunition being brought into the Cape Flats community on Friday night. TRAGIC SIGHT: Residents in Manenberg watch on as police investigate a fatal shooting in the area. Picture: Leon Knipe “They [Clever Kids] said they don’t want peace and came with a VW Polo, a Quantum and BMW to come shoot on Saturday,” says the source.

“There was a moerse klomp mense who were shot in the HLs area and all of them are innocent. The one laaitie who died was innocent also. “They had a machine gun and just came past and started shooting all the people they saw.” Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirms: “Manenberg police attended a crime scene on Saturday at about 7pm in Audrey Court, where a 21-year-old male was shot and fatally wounded and three males between 25 and 31 injured.

“A 25-year-old female and three boys between 16 and 18 shot were also wounded. “According to reports, the victims were socialising in the parking area when unknown assailants in a motor vehicle came past and started shooting at them. “The 21-year-old victim was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other victims were taken to a medical facility for medical treatment.

“The motive for the attack is yet to be established. The suspects are yet to be arrested.” WARZONE: Cops and paramedics at a site of another Cape Flats shootout. Picture: Leon Knipe While the shootings are being investigated. Manenberg SAPS commander Sanele Zama says investigations are under way into what has sparked the latest feud. “At this stage the information we have received is that one member of the HLs sent a guy to go and stab a Clever Kid but he shot him instead, and ever since then it has been a back and forth retaliation,” Zama explains.