A gang of dom skelms who tried to rop Giant Hyper in Epping saw their gat when wakker cops ruined their attempt to rob the popular cash and carry on Sunday. The foiled robbery led to a moerse shootout between the cops and eight boewe, and which left two suspects dead.

According to a Daily Voice source, the diewe from Langa had no idea that cops had already been warned about their plans, and were nearby waiting to pounce. “The cops did not know which hypermarket but it was known that a robbery had been planned,” says the source. “They arrived in a Quantum and a Toyota at 12pm and the cops caught them just as they were going into the shop. There were eight skelms from Langa and one had a rifle and the others had 9mm pistols.”

NOT BULLETPROOF: Medics assess scene after shootout. Picture: Leon Knipe The source says the ouens got a groot skrik when they saw cops as they got out of their vehicles and started klapping skote at the men in blue, but ended up sorry seconds in the shootout. “The provincial police and flying squad and other cops were all there,” says the source. “They saw the cops and started shooting and the cops shot back, shooting two dead, injuring another two and two were arrested and two got away.

“The one with the rifle also got away and they never even had a chance to get into Giant to steal anything.” Police spokesperson sergeant Wesley Twigg confirms the incident. “Crime Intelligence with K-9 and Flying Squad members responded to the armed robbery taking place at the business where a substantial amount of cash was taken,” says Twigg.