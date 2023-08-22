More than 1 000 stones have been removed from a woman’s gallbladder. Shashank Shah performed a 20-minute laparoscopic cholecystectomy with only three punctures to help the 30-year-old vrou with abdomen pain by removing the stones from her gallbladder.

The resident of Pune, India, began experiencing severe abdominal pain during pregnancy. Upon evaluation, it was found that she had developed gallstones that were interfering with the normal functioning of her organs. Due to the pregnancy and impending delivery, the surgery to remove her gallbladder was postponed. Shah said: “Sonography indicated a significant obstruction in the outlet of her gall bladder known as the cystic duct, caused by a substantial accumulation of stones.

“She would loudly cry out in pain and struggled a lot. This resulted in severe distension and discomfort in her gallbladder. “After counselling, the patient, as she had a baby to nurse, requested for a daycare surgery since the baby was a few months old, we scheduled for laparoscopic removal of gallbladder known as laparoscopic cholecystectomy.” He added that after the op, the woman was pain free and could be discharged within 20 hours.