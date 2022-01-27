Michelle Raubenheimer from Epping Forest wants to start a feeding scheme to support underprivileged learners in her community.

Last Wednesday, she handed out hundreds of sandwiches to kids on their first day of school.

Michelle, who also provides clothing for the needy, says she received donations and also made the peanut butter and jam sandwiches from her own pocket.

The kids are from Elnor, Matroosfontein and The Range primary schools.

“It was a fun as the kids were in high spirits.

“They just grabbed sandwiches while others shouted ‘keep for us, aunty, we’ll come later’.

“To my surprise, after school I had a group standing outside asking for their bread.

“I am willing to do this often but I can’t do it all from my own pocket.

“I’d be glad if anyone could sponsor me, even if it’s just bread and peanut butter.”

Donations can be dropped at 5 Buckhurst Street in Epping Forest, or call Michelle at 065 211 8147.

[email protected]