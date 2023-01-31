A group of Hanover Park families have been left homeless after a devastating fire ripped through their huise. Mom Lavern Adams, 46, says she was forced to flee with her husband and child as a flaming mattress fell on her roof and ripped through her Wendy house near Athwood Road.

“It started on Sunday morning just before 4am. I was asleep and it was load shedding. “What we found out was that the fire was started by a neighbour who was burning a candle in load shedding and the candle fell over,” she claims. “All I heard was him screaming for help as he was trapped inside and as I looked up the mattress that was on his roof was on fire and fell on my roof and that is how my Wendy burnt.”

HARTSEER: Lavern Adams after fire The City’s fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says they received the call for help just after 4am. “The initial assessment is that four informal structures were destroyed, leaving 14 persons displaced and two formal dwellings damaged. The fire was extinguished just after 5.30am and the cause is undetermined,” Arendse adds. Lavern says many families have now resorted to sleeping at the homes of their neighbours as they try to find a way to rebuild.