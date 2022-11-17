The Kensington CPF says they are distressed after a house was robbed by skelms in police uniform. Chairperson Cheslyn Steenberg says: “On Monday, 14 November late evening, it is alleged that individuals impersonating police officers visited a house in Kensington and robbed the resident who also runs a business from his home worth thousands of rands.

“This crime shocked the entire community and once again forces us all to be on high alert as we don’t know when or how crime can target innocent and hard-working people. “This crime illustrates that criminals are watching and waiting for any opportunities that may arise, and for that reason we urge the community to not keep huge amounts of cash or valuable items at home. SKRIK: CPF Cheslyn Steenberg “Review who you give access to in your home and business premises.”

In a viral post, the homeowner’s son said: “I received one of the worst calls I’ve ever had to receive. My mom was being held up at gunpoint. “I had to leave my wife and two young children alone – at a time where load shedding is still prevalent – at midnight to rush off to the scene. “When I arrived, I could not believe my eyes and what they had to say.

“A group of criminals equipped with police uniforms, firearms, two marked bakkies and an unmarked 2016 Hyundai Elantra had robbed my family home in Kensington. “This was such a well-orchestrated robbery, one would think it’s from a movie scene. “The two marked bakkies cordoned off the road.

The unmarked vehicle parked in front of the house – all with blue lights and sirens wailing.” WORRY: Metro police were suspicious of the real SAPS officers He added that his brother found six officers at the door who demanded that he open the gates as the cops received a drug trade tip-off. “My brother was very suspicious but when he tried probing for more information, the criminals all reached for their pistols.

“He opened the gate fearing for our family’s safety. “The criminals then proceeded to shove my elderly mother and threw her to the ground. “My brother was pushed and hit around and taken around on the property where they then proceeded to ransack both our house and our tenants of any valuables they could find.

“At this point, my mom seized the opportunity to call for help on the landline phone which she had hidden under the pillow. “The real SAPS and Metro police later showed up. They could not believe the story. “Metro police were suspicious of SAPS when they arrived as they were not sure if it was real cops or the ‘fake cop’ that were still present.”

SHOCK: Kensington family left shaken as diefs in cops uniform stormed and raided their home. File photo Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirms: “Kensington police are investigating a house robbery case following an incident on Tuesday at about 12.01am in Eighth Avenue, Kensington. “According to reports unknown suspects pretending to be police officials entered the premises and robbed the occupants of the house. The suspects fled the scene with electronic equipment, cellular telephones and an undisclosed amount of cash. We can confirm that no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.” He says the case was under investigation. Steenberg adds that the CPF will not comment on the matter further.