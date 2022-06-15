The Gift of the Givers spread a little magic at a primary school in Kraaifontein on Tuesday. The world-renowned humanitarian organisation was at AME Primary School in Eikendal where they unveiled two brand-new classrooms as well as two new toilet facilities for the school.

Principal Douglas Oormeyer of AME Primary says the new facilities are sorely needed as the number of learners increases every year. “Our school is one of the oldest in Kraaifontein, we are nearly 100 years old,” he says. “We now have over 500 learners and due to this exponential growth, our academic and logistical problems grew.

“At the beginning of this year, we really had big problems with space, all our Grade 5 and Grade 7 have over 60 learners per class. AME Primary School in Eikendal. Picture: Solly Lottering “We are therefore very grateful to the Gift of the Givers for reaching out a helping hand to us and donating these mobile classrooms and girls and boys toilets to us. “We approached them and they saw our need and we were very relieved for their response as it gave us a huge headache.

“The toilets especially were a big problem and they have upgraded these for us. “We are very proud of one of our former learner Emily Paulse who is now part of the Gift of the Givers and who came to assist with this project. Nithaam Bawa, project manager of Gift of the Givers, says it was a team effort.