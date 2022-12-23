A Lavender Hill teen who was mercilessly gunned down a week ago has recovered from two life-saving surgeries after bullets ripped through his belly. The family of Jarrod Damons, 17, say they are grateful to the doctors who helped save his life. Jarrod was shot multiple times while walking home.

The Grade 12 pupil from Lavender Hill High has been hospitalised following the shocking shooting along Military Road. At the time, Jarrod’s aunt Celestine said that he was shot during an alleged robbery a day after his matric ball – he had been travelling from his aunt’s home in Steenberg. SMALL MERCIES: Aunt Celestine still hartseer. According to eyewitnesses, the quiet teen came under attack by skollies who tried to rob him and was shot six times. The bullets went through his abdomen and leg.

Jarrod was rushed to hospital while Muizenberg police combed the scene for information on the attackers. Police spokesperson Nowonga Sukwana says no arrests have been made and the investigation continues. Warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi had confirmed that Muizenberg cops found Jarrod wounded but had not yet established the motive for the shooting.

Speaking to the Daily Voice this week, Celestine says the family were bly to hear that Jarrod had survived and had been moved from intensive care. “We are so happy that he is now out of ICU. The doctors performed two surgeries so far,” she explains. “The first one was to remove the bullets from his stomach that had travelled and they did that first to get him him out of danger. The other bullets hit him in the one leg and he went for another surgery this week to have the bullets taken out.

“He is able to sit up and eat and can even talk. He has not spoken about what happened on the night of the shooting and we are just giving him time. But we are very happy that he is out of danger and now we can just focus on his recovery.” IS HEALING: Teen Jarrod Damons, 17. Picture supplied Celestine says they have not heard from police on the progress of their investigation. “We have heard nothing yet and are still waiting to hear from the police. While Jarrod is recovering well this is still very hartseer because he will now be spending Christmas Day in a hospital bed.