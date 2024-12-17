Christmas came early for 350 evicted animals at Fallen Angels Pet Rescue. In what can only be described as a Christmas miracle, the shelter in Melkbosstrand says thanks to the generosity of supporters, a new home for their animals is finally becoming a reality.

The shelter received a 90-day eviction notice due to safety regulations near the Koeberg nuclear power plant along the West Coast, and faced the helse task of relocating 350 animals before the holidays. But with donations pouring in from animal lovers, both nationally and internationally, the shelter could secure new land and begin installing much-needed perimeter fencing. Co-Founder Gayl Basson said people have also adopted more than 20 animals.

Gayl says: “For months, we were overwhelmed with worry. “But seeing how much people care and how they’ve rallied behind us – it feels like a Christmas blessing. A huge weight has been lifted off our shoulders. We now have the foundation of a safe haven for our animals.” Gayl said she also realised there is still a lot of work ahead.