Out of the 208 cases struck off the Western Cape court roll between July and September this year, 30% are related to gender-based violence. The Western Cape Court Watch Brief (CWB), reported back to Reagen Allen, MEC for Community Safety and Policing Oversight, disclosing that the majority of GBV cases that were removed from the province’s courts were cases of assault with grievous bodily harm (GBH), followed by rape cases, sexual assault, domestic violence, assault, kidnapping and murder.

These cases were struck off the roll mainly due to dockets not being at court or incomplete investigations. Atlantis police station accounted for 17 of the 64 cases that either had incomplete investigations or dockets not being at court. Linda Jones, who is a court watch member and victim coordinator, said the justice system continued to fail victims of GBV.

"We see many of these cases being thrown out of court because victims are threatened to withdraw their charges," she said. "My question is, why are they given the option? And why are we even dedicating 16 days if there is little support to victims? Investigations are not completed because we fail to get the core of things. "We will continue to see the rapid rise [in cases of GBV] because a victim of abuse often becomes an abuser, to protect themselves," Jones added.