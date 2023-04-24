While Muslims across the country celebrated Eid on Saturday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadaan, it was a bitter-sweet day for the parents of Nishaat and Nurah Thomas. Nishaat, six, and her sister Nurah, two, died in Portlands on March 3 when their Opel Corsa was hit by a Quantum taxi.

Nearly two weeks after the incident, taxi driver Likhona Mgidi, 22, appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on charges of culpable homicide. He was released on bail of R3 000. Just before Ramadaan started, the girl’s parents drew up a petition to have the taxi driver rearrested and his bail revoked. SAD: Abduragmaan and Raihaana Thomas.Pictures: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters That petition has so far got close to 600 signatures, and it can still be signed via petitions.net.

Mom Raihaana says that Eid was a sad day for them. “Everything was different, from the time that we woke up until the time we went to bed. “I didn’t have my eldest, who was a real girly-girl, constantly asking me when she could get dressed, I didn’t have my baby standing next to me in the kitchen wanting to help and being the taste-tester.

“There wasn’t excitement and there wasn’t joy, it was a very bleak Eid.” Raihaana says they visited the girls’ graves on Saturday, where they spent the bulk of their day. “We never imagined that that is where we would spend our Eid with our daughters, it was very hard to come to terms with,” she adds.