There are more drug dens than schools in the Western Cape. The fourth quarter crime statistics revealed that the province has 1 819 known drug houses with 37 linked to organised crime.

During a parliamentary question-and-answer session last week, police revealed 1 077 of these dens were located in the Cape Town Metro, and 742 in rural areas. The Western Cape Education Department has 1 449 schools, reports Weekend Argus. Gillion Bosman, DA provincial spokesperson for Community Safety, said drug dens formed a critical component of the production and distribution networks maintained by merts.

WORRYING STATS: The DA’s Gillion Bosman. Picture supplied “The updated figures represent an increase [in drug houses] of more than 15% compared to similar numbers received by the DA in June 2021,” Bosman explained. “At that time, 1 577 drug houses were known to operate in the Western Cape, with 53% of those located in the Cape Town Metro. “The Western Cape Police Ombudsman set out on an investigation into the matter and are awaiting the findings.”

He said the increase in drug dens was worrying and urged authorities to shut them down. “It is abundantly clear that shutting down drug houses will not only end their stranglehold on our communities, but will also deprive gangsters of their income.” MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, said the numbers were alarming and encouraged the public to be the ears and eyes of the police.

“We want to believe that since placing a spotlight on drug houses in the Western Cape, more residents have been coming forward to report where these houses are. “Those living in houses that are the property of the state should be evicted, as the housing opportunities were afforded to ensure those in need of a housing opportunity can live in dignity and not engage in illegal activities,” Allen said. ALARM: MEC Reagen Allen. Armand Hough. African News Agency (ANA) The City’s Law Enforcement confirmed it received close to 500 complaints of rental stock being used to commit these crimes.

Spokesperson Wayne Dyason said the City had a dedicated Housing Safety Unit, focusing on City rental stock, in support of the Human Settlements Directorate. “Between January and March this year, the unit investigated 436 complaints of illegal activities at rental stock units,” he stated. The City of Cape Town told Weekend Argus that it follows the legal processes to evict any person occupying rental stock.