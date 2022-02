Consumers will have to cough up more for krag from 1 April.

The National Energy Regulator of SA announced Thursday that it has approved of a 9.61% tariff increase for Eskom.

The power utility had asked for a 20.5% increase.

Nersa said the tariff increase is made of 3.49% for the 2022/23 year as well as legacy decisions from previous years, which brings it to 9.61%.

The tariff goes up on 1 April for Eskom customers and 1 July for municipal customers.

