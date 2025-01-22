THE Western Cape’s teacher shortage has led to a nightmare 96 Grade 3 learners being gepak inside a Delft school’s media centre. National budget cuts to the Department of Basic Education has seen protest action come to nothing yet, as the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) announced last year that they would axe 2 407 teaching posts.

This was offset by MEC David Maynier’s announcement of an addition of 477 teachers last week. However, Cape Flats schools are still sukkeling. WCED spokesperson Kerry Mauchline confirmed the 96 learners were accommodated in a classroom format inside the media centre at Sunray Primary School in Delft as a temporary measure, while stationery was to be delivered this week.

She explains: “The district has confirmed that the group of learners are currently being accommodated in the media centre temporarily due to a timetabling issue. “The Circuit Manager has been at the school to resolve this. “The school ordered stationery timeously and is awaiting delivery from the supplier.”

A whistleblower, who asked for his name to be withheld, told the Cape Argus the children had been kept in the media centre since the start of the school year and that another teacher was being sought by the district. Mauchline said the latest teacher to learner ratio showed one educator to every 36.7 learners. The Western Cape has been the hardest hit by the teacher cuts for the 2025 academic year.

In the Metro North District, including Delft, 76 teachers have been impacted. In Mitchells Plain, the figure stands at 176 educators, followed by Khayelitsha with 142. Professor Michael Le Cordeur, Vice-Dean for Education And Learning at Stellenbosch University, said overcrowding of classrooms, even during a temporary situation, would impact the learner.

He states: “It is totally unacceptable to have 60 learners in one class. “No effective teaching or learning can take place not to even speak about maintaining discipline. “To put 96 pupils in one class is outrageous. It completely defies everything we are teaching about education and makes a mockery of the new Bela Act.