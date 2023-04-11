Several poachers were nabbed in two separate incidents in the Marine Protected areas of Table Mountain National Park over the Easter weekend. The suspects were arrested for illegal poaching and for being in the possession of lobster tails and fish.

According to JP Smith, the City’s Mayco member for Safety and Security, the first arrest came after three suspects were spotted in the water near the 12 Apostles in Camps Bay on Friday. SEIZED: Lobster tails found. Pictures supplied “SANParks members were out patrolling the TMNP protected areas when their helicopter team spotted poachers in the water close to the 12 Apostles Hotel in Camps Bay. “With the assistance of our Law Enforcement Marine Unit, three suspects were arrested for poaching,” he explained.

The second arrest came minutes later as SANParks was holding an integrated operation in the area of Olifantsbos, inspecting various commercial-styled fishing vessels. The poachers’ boat fishing vessel. Picture supplied “When one vessel was approached, the crew were seen to be hurriedly disposing of a heavily-laden sack. After boarding the vessel and inspecting the remaining contents, 1382 lobster tails and 112 fish were discovered. “The vessel and marine resources were seized and the six crew members were arrested at Simon’s Town SAPS,” Smith says.