Parliament has suspended nine senior officials over the devastating fire that swept through the building in January 2022 and for administrative irregularities. The national legislature said there were 13 officials who will face disciplinary action, but out of the 13 officials nine have been suspended, reports IOL.

It said it had initially identified 28 officials implicated. However, some of the officials were able to provide explanations and the list was whittled down to 13 who will face disciplinary action. Accused “arsonist” Zandile Mafe is currently in court for allegedly burning parliament. He has been diagnosed as a schizophrenic, but claims to have purposefully committed the act.

In the dock: Zandile Mafe on trial for burning parliament. Parliament announced a week ago that it has made progress by fixing some of the offices that were damaged in the fire. It said work on the restoration of the National Assembly Chamber and Old Assembly will continue and they expect to meet the deadline of finishing the project by the end of 2025. On the officials who have been identified for the fire incident, parliament said disciplinary processes will now follow.

Parliament says: “Others failed to provide adequate explanations. “Consequently, parliament is arranging disciplinary hearings for these staff members, who will soon receive notice of the specific charges they face. “Due to the serious nature of the allegations, nine out of the 13 staff members facing disciplinary action have been placed on precautionary suspension with full pay and benefits.