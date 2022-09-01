Residents of an informal settlement in Seawinds say they are the victims of an alleged female arsonist who they blame for a fire that destroyed over 20 shacks. The fire occurred on Tuesday just before 1pm.

Celeste Ockers, a resident of the settlement just off St Patrick’s Avenue who lost her home, said the fire spread quickly. “This lady started three fires already this year but this one was the biggest because the wind was blowing so hard,” she says. “We only have the clothes on our backs and it is all because of one person who I don’t know is on drugs or what, but she does it all the time.”

INSPECT: Mense looking through the rubble Celeste said some of the community members went in search of the alleged arsonist but she was unsure if they caught her as the accused had not been seen since the fire began. She believes the woman may have mental issues due to drug abuse. “We spoke to her before and she just acts like nothing happened so you cannot even do anything to her because she could be on drugs or just has something wrong in her head.

“Most of the people here live on Sassa grants but now we cannot even go fetch our money because all of our ID’s and stuff burnt, I do not know what we must do now. “There are people who help feed here from the other settlements like Overcome Heights but there are almost 80 people that now lost their homes. “We will also now need to rebuild our homes from all over again.”

Jermaine Carelse, spokesperson for the city's fire and rescue services responded just before 1pm. He said the cause of the fire is unknown while the fire was extinguished at 3.17pm. “Fire crews from Lakeside, Wynberg, Milnerton, Constantia, Ottery and Bellville attended the scene with four fire engines, two water tankers and a rescue vehicle.