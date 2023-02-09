An 18-year-old survivor says she can sleep in peace after her rapist was convicted exactly a year after her ordeal. However, the teen said she only found out about it after a civil rights group contacted her with the good news.

On January 27, Eon Frans, 57, was slapped with an eight-year sentence – of which three years are suspended for five years – at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court. Frans was found guilty of raping his young neighbour at Muizenberg Beach in January 2022, after she went to the shop with him. According to the victim, Frans raped her in the back of his car while his friend sat watching.

AT PEACE: The 18-year-old girl’s rapist sentenced. Picture: Tracy-Lynn Ruiters “Uncle Eon told me to ‘lê soos ‘n skêr’, I said no, I want to go home, but then he still raped me,” the teen said. “When he was done the other man said it was now his turn, and that is when I started grabbing on the door handle and managed to get the door open and ran.” The meisie said she met two bergies along the dark beach road and they took her to Strandfontein SAPS where she opened a case.

The teen’s mother said they weren’t even aware that her rapist was sentenced until Action Society told her. “When I heard that, it was the first time I could sleep. I can now live again and breathe knowing that my daughter is safe.” Kaylynn Palm, Western Cape Action Centre co-ordinator at Action Society, said even though the organisation feels it should have been a harsher sentence for the rapist they are satisfied that he will serve time.