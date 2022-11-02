A group of sailors and fishermen, who helped traffic cocaine worth more than R400 million into the Mother City for cartels from Brazil, will be sent to Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court to face the music alongside their co-accused. Nearly a year after the Hawks pounced on a group of Capetonians and Lithuanian nationals accused of smokkeling and stockpiling the drugs in South Africa for further distribution, they have now busted eight more men who did the cartel’s vuil werk at sea.

According to a Daily Voice source, the eight are known sailors and fishermen from Somerset West who transported the drugs on a yacht, a rubber duck and other vessels, and often spent up to five weeks at sea waiting for their shipment. HUGE: R400 million cocaine bust “They did all the transporting to get the cocaine into Cape Town,” says the source. “They would sail out at night onto the Atlantic Ocean and wait for the vessels from Brazil and would sometimes wait for the shipment for up to five weeks at sea.

“They used satellite phones and were responsible for fetching the cocaine and hiding it in the vessels.” The major bust, which saw the Hawks partner with the Australian federal police and the FBI, first resulted in the arrest of Niel Pieter van Zyl, 40, on June 2, 2021 while he was pulling a trailer carrying a consignment of drugs. Cops found 805kg of cocaine hidden inside the hull of the ski-boat on the N1 in Pretoria.

MOVE: Boat used for shipment. Picture supplied The team then came to Somerset West where they busted brothers Rafiek and Rashied Baderoen along with Michael Norman, Tenikaitis Valdas, Jaco de Kock, Izak Strydom and Hugh Stam. Hawks spokesperson Katlego Mogale says they were identified as members of an international drug trafficking syndicate, allegedly involved in the smuggling of cocaine between SA and Brazil. Their bail application was denied in Pretoria and they will return to court next month.