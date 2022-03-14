More law enforcement officers have been deployed in Manenberg after eight people were murdered in the area in just a week.

And the deputy police minister is set to hold a crime imbizo in the area today.

In the latest three incidents on Saturday, Caleb van Zyl, 19, was gunned down after leaving a shop.

Minutes later Byron Dickson, 19, was killed on his way to Hanover Park.

Their loved ones say they were both innocent youngsters who were not involved in gangsterism.

And cops say a 43-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday night in Inga Court.

Caleb’s mom Anita van Zyl, 61, tells the Daily Voice that she had a bad feeling before her youngest child left her Ruimte Road home.

“He was lying next to me on the bed and reading the Bible and then his three close friends came to call him but I warned him not to go,” she says.

“I just had a bad feeling about leaving the house because the gangsters had been shooting that whole day. I heard the gunshots and when I went out with my daughter, I heard people shouting that it was my son who was shot.”

The hartseer mom says witnesses saw the shooters arriving in a Toyota Quantum.

“They said the taxi was driving in the road with the BlueDot tag and two people came out of it and first shot him in the leg. He fell and then one of them got closer and shot him many times more. I have no idea how many times but I saw his body was bullet-riddled.

“When I got to the scene, my son was lying on his stomach.”

Meanwhile Byron, who was staying with his 21-year-old girlfriend Tasneem Petersen, was walking to his Hanover Park home when he was shot near Pam Court.

“He said he missed his parents, especially his mother, and said he wanted us to walk to them,” Tasneem says.

“And as we were walking there, suddenly there were gunshots and we ran back to my house. He was shot in the back of the head and died on the spot.”

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg says no arrests have been made.

DA Western Cape spokesperson on Community Safety, Reagen Allen, says the LEAP Reaction Unit will be deployed this week to help quell the violence.

“The Unit will further capacitate and bolster the operations led by the Anti-Gang Unit and Metro Police, aimed at curbing gang violence in the area,” he says.

Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale and Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Mcebisi Skwatsha, will host a ministerial outreach programme in Manenberg and Gugulethu in Tambo Village to address substance abuse and gangsterism.

The event will take place at Phoenix Secondary at 5pm.

Meanwhile, Harare police are currently at a scene in Monwabisi Park, Khayelitsha where five people who were shot and killed on Monday morning. This is a developing story.

