Eight suspects have appeared in court in connection with the kidnapping of a Welgemoed woman. Stephanie Raith, 31, was abducted last Friday from her family-owned workplace, Raith Gourmet, in Parow Industria.

The company in Garret Street is a factory wholesaler that produces German sausages and other cold meats. SNATCH: Raith Gourmet in Parow At the time of her kidnapping, Raith was driving her Mini Cooper, which was later recovered in Gugulethu. She was found four days later in a house in Mfuleni, following the efforts of the SAPS’ Provincial Anti-kidnapping Task Team.

Provincial police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “The concerted efforts of the multidisciplinary Provincial Anti-kidnapping Task Team have led to the arrest of five male suspects as the kidnapped Welgemoed woman is reunited with her family after she was found at a house in Mfuleni on Tuesday.” Three more arrests were made after and yesterday, eight suspects were in the dock at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court. The suspects face four charges each of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, extortion and theft.

FOUND SAFE: Stephanie Raith, 31, of Welgemoed. Picture supplied The accused are Sivuyile Mki, Lwazi Landzela, Athenkosi Nyathi, Mandisi Zweru, Yamkela Gedeni, Zolile Sombo, Lwandile Mngazana and Siyabulela Madini. The suspects were heavily guarded in court by police officers and members of the Hawks. During their brief appearance, five of the accused opted for Legal Aid while the rest sought the services of private attorneys.