Eight families illegally inhabiting the Pentech housing complex in Belhar say they cannot understand why the City of Cape Town is evicting them after the homes were refurbished at the start of the year. Since the construction of the complex seven years ago, locals say they have been overlooked by the City in terms of receiving title deeds, which has led to the two- and three-bedroom homes being occupied by families who took matters into their own hands.

In May 2021, nine families moved into houses in the complex illegally, situated on the corner of Cambridge and Edison Roads, of whom eight are currently still staying there. STRIP: Bath stolen from house. Picture supplied Two weeks ago the eight families each received a court order to leave the property by July 28. Resident Bradley Jacobs, 42, says because the City fixed the houses, they assumed the matter had been settled: “Every family that moved in has been on the (housing) list and so far they (the City) have given houses to people outside of the community.

“We have no electricity but the City came to fix up the doors and windows because they say we cannot raise children in a vandalised house, but now they sent us a court order.” The father of two says there have been a few occasions where people come to the flats claiming to be the rightful owners but when the paperwork is checked, it turns out to be false. “Somebody is sending people with fake papers where the address is written in pen and without a City stamp to try and force us out.”

“I do not know what is going on here because the City came to fix the place for us but then they came with a klomp law enforcement officers to give us the eviction letter.” Another resident, Leonie Toll, says they have been looking after the previously vandalised properties, while two babies have been born and another is on the way. However, Mayco Member for Human Settlements, Malusi Booi, says: “The City condemns the unlawful occupation of some BNG-homes at the Belhar-Pentech housing project.