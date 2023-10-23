Eight City beaches have been awarded Blue Flag status by the Wildlife and Environment Society of South Africa (WESSA).
The beaches are: Bikini Beach, Camps Bay, Clifton 4th Beach, Fish Hoek, Llandudno, Melkbosstrand, Muizenberg and Silwerstroom.
Pilot blue flag status was awarded to Mnandi and Strandfontein.
WESSA uses 33 criteria across four categories to determine whether a beach meets the requirements for Blue Flag recognition.
The categories are Environmental Education and Awareness, Water Quality, Environmental Management and Safety Services.
Among the criteria are universal access, effective waste management, availability of interpretive signage and control of domestic animals, e.g. dogs on beaches.