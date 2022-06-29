Eight suspects were arrested for possession of stolen Eskom cables worth R2.5 million after a joint operation by police tracked the goods to a Blackheath scrap yard on Monday. The suspects, aged between 29 and 49, were arrested at the site in Trafford Street after the stolen items were tracked following an investigation into a hijacking incident in May.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said: “On 29 May 2022, a case of hijacking was registered at Moorreesburg SAPS after a truck transporting Eskom Aluminium overhead cables was hijacked in Piketberg. “Following an intense investigation and surveillance, the suspects were identified in Cape Town, which led to the identification of the storage place in Trafford Street, Blackheath.” According to police, cables worth over R2.5 million were recovered while the suspects will appear at Blue Downs court today on charges of possession of stolen goods, contravention of the Second Hand goods act and contravening infrastructure criminal amendment act.

RECOVERED: The Eskom overhead cables Earlier this month, the City of Cape Town announced an allocation of R40 million to prevent vandalism of critical energy infrastructure, boost patrols in hotspots and include permanent security deployments at strategic sites. Since the start of the year, 294 suspects have been arrested on charges relating to the theft of cables or damage to public infrastructure. Mayco member for community safety, JP Smith, said: “There is also a severe impact on the City’s own operations, with millions lost due to metal theft and the replacement of items, including manhole covers, fire hydrants and water metres.