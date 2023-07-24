It’s been a bloody weekend in Eerste River where seven people were shot on Saturday. Police are investigating a case of murder and six of attempted murder following the incident that occurred in Forest Drive, Russel’s Rest shortly before 1pm.

According to a source, the shooting was in retaliation for recent gang-related violence that has flared up in the community over the past two weeks. VOLATILE: Police at the scene in Forest Drive, Russel’s Rest, Eerste River. “Gangsters are fighting for turf and that’s what’s causing this sudden flare-up in violence. “It’s also mostly linked to those new housing developments in Forest Heights where gangs are trying to mark their territory,” the source says.

Saturday’s shooting occurred just after noon when a group of alleged skollies visited someone on Forest Drive. “They were all standing outside when a group of rival gangsters drove past and started to shoot at them,” the source says. Eerste River Community Policing Forum Chairperson Hubert Kemp says things have been quiet in the area until recently.

“Things are just getting worse and worse, the community is very upset about it, the CPF condemns it. “We won’t just allow it to go on and that is why we will mobilise the community to do some marches against this violence of gangsterism and shootings,” Kemp says. He adds that the community will also meet with religious leaders today to try and strategise ways to eradicate social evils.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, says Kleinvlei police registered cases in which seven persons aged between 18 and 35 were shot and injured in Forest Drive around 12.20pm. “They were all taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment where one of the victims died due to injuries sustained.” He adds that the motive could be gang-related.