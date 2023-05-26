A group of men who allegedly raped a woman had their penises cut off and their tongues removed. Police said that two of the men died while five others are “fighting for their lives” in hospital.

Nyanga residents said they were shocked to learn about the alleged mob justice attack on Wednesday. SCENE: Alleged rapist in Nyanga. According to a source, seven men had allegedly been involved in the hijacking of a Toyota Avanza in Lower Crossroads and were caught carrying out more crimes in the area, before being attacked and mutilated near the Nyanga taxi rank. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa confirmed that cops have opened murder and attempted murder case dockets for investigation following the mutilation in Emms Drive.

“Provincial detectives have opened murder and attempted murder case dockets for investigation following an incident where seven males were assaulted at the Nyanga taxi rank,” she explained. “The assault led to the death of two of the men, aged 23 and 26. “Meanwhile, five of the victims between the ages of 15 and 27 who were seriously injured are fighting for their lives in a local hospital.”

INVESTIGATING: Cop Novela Potelwa. Nyanga Community Policing Forum general-secretary Dumisani Qwebe has been informed of the matter. “I can confirm that the guys are not from our area. The whole incident started in Lower Crossroads,” Qwebe said. “However, we still condemn such acts of violence and want to urge the community to not take the law into their own hands.”

Qwebe also called on the community to come forward and work with the CPF and police after one of the victims was identified as a 15-year-old boy. “We are not saying it’s the parents’ fault but we are asking that they speak to the young ones from a very young age, also talk to people if you must. “It takes a village to raise a child and we are all here to help one another.

“We can’t keep damaging our reputation as men, we should start showing love to our sisters,” he added. Potelwa said more cops have been deployed in the Nyanga taxi rank area in a bid to bust the suspects and prevent further crimes from taking place. MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen said he was appalled at the attack.