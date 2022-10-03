Seven people have been shot and killed in less than 48 hours in Vrygrond this weekend. The first incident happened on Friday night, when cops stated two gangsters were killed.

A resident said: “This all started with the two gangsters who were killed. “We are trying to make sense of the situation because taxis have been targeted after that; it’s difficult for taxi drivers to work because of this.” Police spokesperson FC van Wyk added: “On Friday at about 10pm, Muizenberg police members attended a shooting incident in Neville Riley Road, Vrygrond.

“With their arrival on the scene they discovered the bodies of two males aged 34 and 30. “Both males are known members of a gang grouping. Motive is possible gang-related.” In the second incident, a taxi driver was attacked on Drury Road on Saturday morning.

Van Wyk said cops responded to the crime at about 6.30am and found a 30-year-old man dead. “The deceased was located inside a minibus taxi and had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Motive possible taxi related conflict,” he said. At about 5pm on Saturday, two more were killed in Apple Road.

“On arrival of the members at the hospital they were shown the body of a 28-year-old male,” Van Wyk said. “The deceased was allegedly shot at his residence in Apple Road at about 4.10pm. Motive unknown.” At about 5.20pm, while responding to the Apple Road incident, Van Wyk said cops found the corpse of a 40-year-old man in the same street.