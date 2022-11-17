The seven people busted for kidnapping Abira Dekhta, including a vrou who cooked food for her, will make their first appearance in court today. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said the seven have been charged with kidnapping: “The suspects taken in for questioning for the kidnapping of eight-year-old Abira Dekhta will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court [today] on the mentioned charges.”

The klein meisie, who was snatched in Rylands on Friday, November 4, was rescued by police on Monday night. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg explained that SAPS members from various specialised units and City of Cape Town’s law enforcement officials utilised state-of-the-art technology to locate her in a shack in Town Two, Khayelitsha on Monday evening. The intelligence-led integrated operation saw forces descending on the township where the young girl was found.

Dad Aslam said his daughter was gone for 11 days but not once did the kidnappers make contact or demand a ransom for her release. On Monday afternoon, hundreds of mense lined Jakes Gerwel Drive as they begged with Abira’s kidnappers for her safe return. Aslam said the family returned home and received the surprise call from police.