Anti-gender based violence groups are mobilising following the murder of a sixth woman on the Cape Flats within 48 hours.

Activist Roegshanda Pascoe of Action United Against GBV said they would be hosting a night vigil next month to break the silence of GBV and to remember victims.

The latest victim was shot and killed in Langa on Monday night as her boyfriend watched helplessly.

Sinawo Nono, 25, was at home at 9pm when an unidentified suspect knocked on their door.

VICTIM: Sinawo Nono, 25, was shot five times at point blank at her home in Langa on Monday. Picture supplied

The man politely greeted the couple and then shot the victim five times at point-blank range.

Sinawo’s heartbroken mom Ntombenceba says she can’t believe her daughter is gone.

“I spoke to her minutes before she was shot.

“I went to the shop to buy an insect killer because we have mosquitoes here.

“I went to the place she shared with her boyfriend, who is also the father of their son, and then I came home.

“I had not even closed the door yet and her boyfriend came and told me that my daughter was killed.”

The distraught woman rushed to the scene and found Sinawo's lifeless body on the couch near the door.

“She was shot five times, in the head and her shoulders, her son was also there but I am not sure if he was there at the time of the shooting.”

SCENE: Sinawo Nono, 25, was at a home at 9pm. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete

Sinawo was a final year public management student at False Bay College.

“I don’t know why she was shot and killed because she was just a student.

“She was my eldest daughter, she was a good daughter and mother,” adds Ntombenceba.

Police spokesman Sergeant Siyabonga Dyantyi says no one has been arrested.

“The shooting incident on Monday at about 9.30pm in Intersite Street, Langa, where a 25-year-old female was shot and fatally wounded are under investigation.

“A murder case was opened for investigation. The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested,” he says.

The young mom’s death follows that of Kaylan Dewaal, 29, who was stabbed in the face and her throat slit by an unknown assailant on Saturday in Wesbank.

Kaylan Dewaal was stabbed in the face and her throat slit. File photo

Asiphe Nqoloba, 27, was raped and killed and dumped in a canal in Langa in the early hours of Sunday, and her suspected killer was murdered by the community.

A mentally disabled woman was dragged from her Gugulethu home, raped and stabbed to death and then left for dead in a canal the same day.

Asiphe Nqoloba, was found half naked and submerged in the water. Picture: Leon Knipe

And on Sunday night two women, Tlalane Ngotshane, 43, and 28-year-old Shingai Mutsamanyi were shot in cold blood at the former’s home in Bloekombos.

Roegshanda Pascoe of Action United Against GBV said that the vigil will take place on March 5 at the Grand Parade.

“The latest murders shows that the state doesn’t really care and are not serious about preventing and intervening in GBV and the slaughter of women.

Tlalane Ngotshane, 43, and 28-year-old Shingai Mutsamanyi were shot in cold blood. Pictures supplied

“This vigil is a call on everyone to unite and be the voice for those who have been taken away from us so viciously.

“Let’s send a message out: enough is enough,” she says.

[email protected]