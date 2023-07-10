A 15-year-old survivor of the tragic AZ Berman Avenue accident that was airlifted from the scene in May has succumbed to his injuries. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by the boy’s father when he reported it to the police.

The Grade 9 Lentegeur High School learner was rushed to Groote Schuur Hospital following head injuries which left him in a critical state. Five other learners from various primary schools in Mitchells Plain died on impact after being flung from the bakkie they were travelling in. It is alleged that the bakkie’s driver, Mninkhaya Mvuli lost control of the vehicle before it slammed into a tree and traffic light, causing the canopy of the bakkie to shatter.

Mvuli has since been charged with five counts of culpable homicide and is likely to face a sixth charge when he appears in August. Driver Mninkhaya Mvuli. File photo Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie says they received the news on Thursday from the child's father. “The sixth learner has also succumbed to injuries after being hospitalised ever since.