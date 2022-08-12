Police are in search of six armed men who robbed a cigarette van in Brooklyn on Thursday morning while they also kidnapped two people. Residents say the Toyota Quantum pulled up near the white entjie delivery van just after 11am on the corner of Justin and Da Gama roads.

Jeremy Loggenberg, 45, says: “The bakkie just stopped to drop cigarettes off by the shop when the Quantum pulled up and the guys with guns jumped out. “They ran to the bakkie and a few of them started taking cigarettes while I think two of them had guns pointed at the people inside. “After the guys got the entjies, they grabbed the driver and his passenger and threw them both in the van before they drove away again.

“It was quick and there were no guns fired. I heard they were dropped off somewhere afterwards.” Jeremy says the incident took place at a busy intersection. “People could all see it happening because this spot has so much traffic during the day so it is hard to understand how the guys could even think of doing something like this.”