A deadly turf war has left the community of Heinz Park gripped by fear and trapped in their homes while skollies shoot at will. Over the weekend, six people, including a mother and son, were killed in the area.

Cape Flats crime fighter Michael Jacobs says Heinz Park has been “under siege” for months without any “serious action” being taken by SAPS. It is believed that three gangs are fighting over turf in Heinz Park – the Hard Livings, Fancy Boys and 28s. HELP US: Flats crime-fighter Michael Jacobs. Picture Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) “This is a cycle that has been going on for years and unfortunately all levels of safety have failed the community. These people have been crying for help and yet nothing is being done,” he explained.

“They are traumatised, they live in fear and they have come to the point where they have lost faith and trust in national, provincial and metro structures.” Police have arrested two people for a triple murder that took place on Saturday evening, but Jacobs says that is nothing to celebrate. Three men, aged 19, 37, and 51, were shot and killed in Cornflower Street.

“Compared to the number of lives lost, we can’t celebrate [these] arrests. More needs to be done for this community,” Jacobs added. On Sunday, three more people were killed, including Josephine Joeries, 41, and her son Godwin, 17, who were gunned down inside their home in Roos Street. ‘SHIELDED HER SON’: Josephine Joeries, 41. Picture supplied A Daily Voice source claims that four gunmen entered the house and opened fire on Godwin.

“She allegedly tried to shield him from the bullets and was shot too. Godwin was shot in the face multiple times and died on the scene while Josephine was rushed to hospital and died of her injuries,” the source said. SHOT REPEATEDLY: Godwin Joeries, 17. Picture supplied Another man, only known as “Gloppie”, was shot and killed while walking near the train tracks. The source says Gloppie, who had recently moved to the area, was caught in gang crossfire in a shooting last Tuesday, during which another man was killed.

A community member, who spoke on condition of anonymity, says mense live in constant fear. “I know of five people who were caught in crossfire last week but are too scared to open cases because they [skollies] might come back for them. That's how bad things are. “We’re terrified, we even make plans to go and sleep by family [outside the area].”