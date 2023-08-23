A Heideveld mom of six died tragically yesterday morning when she was trapped in a blaze that engulfed her Wendy house. The traumatised family of Michelle April, 40, say they had to flee their home in Colesburg Circle in the middle of the night as the flames swept through several houses, leaving more than 20 mense homeless.

Sister-in-law Faranaaz van Willigh, 35, explained: “The fire started near Michelle’s Wendy house and spread to all the other homes. We were asleep at the time and it started after midnight. REQUESTING ASSISTANCE: The destitute family in Colesburg Circle. Picture: Leon Knipe “When we woke up, we just saw smoke and flames and rushed to get everyone out to safety. “Michelle’s Wendy was completely covered in flames and we only found her body when the firefighters arrived.

“We suspect she must have died from smoke inhalation first because when they found her body, you could see she had struggled to get out. “We don’t know what caused the fire.” Michelle leaves behind her husband and six children. Faranaaz said the kids were not in the Wendy as they were staying with relatives.

Her husband Nathier Andrews, 32, had gone to the shop to buy her lemon cream biscuits when the fire broke out. LEFT IN THE COLD: Faranaaz van Willigh, 35, in Heideveld. Picture: Leon Knipe Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the City Fire and Rescue Services received a distress call after 2am. “Crews from Gugulethu and Epping were dispatched to the scene and found several informal structures burning.

“By 3am, firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze that partially damaged three formal and destroyed four informal dwellings, leaving 23 persons displaced. “The body of the woman was discovered around 2.40am,” he stated. “The cause of the fire is unknown and the scene was handed over to the South African Police Service.”

When the Daily Voice visited the scene yesterday, the families were trying to salvage what they could from the debris. REQUESTING ASSISTANCE: The destitute family in Colesburg Circle. Picture: Leon Knipe Faranaaz said they have been left out in the cold with nowhere to go. “We didn’t sleep at all. My daughter, Frieyona Andrews, is in Grade 10 at Heideveld High School and lost all her school equipment and only has the pyjamas she had on left,” she added.