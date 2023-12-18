The Gift of the Givers sprung into action after a devastating fire displaced over 500 people in Du Noon. More than 158 shacks were gutted on Saturday morning around 5am.

The City’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson, Jermaine Carelse, says a total of 14 firefighting resources were on scene with over 50 staff battling the blaze. NOTHING LEFT: Du Noon blaze ripped through 158 shacks. Carelse explains: “At around 9.45am, the fire was contained and crews had to contend with some members of the community who interfered with their duties. “A man sustained burn wounds and was treated and transported to a nearby medical facility.

“At this stage the cause of the fire is still unknown.” On Sunday morning, the Thembeni informal settlement residents were rebuilding their homes. Resident Limise Mboxela, 44, says: “We were woken up by someone who shouted that there was a fire, we thought that the firefighters would quickly put the fire out.

“We tried to move some of our stuff but everything was destroyed, including Christmas clothes, stationery and food. “Some people left for the Eastern Cape and were informed over the phone that they no longer have their homes. “This is devastating because this is the fourth time that we have experienced such an incident.

“I work at a restaurant and my husband is unemployed, and also the municipality isn’t handing out building material anymore, it is going to take time for us to rebuild.” PLEA TO THE CITY: Limise Mboxela, 44. Picture: Mandilakhe Tshwete She said she wishes the government could provide proper houses for them, saying: “That is the only solution to the fire incidents, I have been living here for more than 23 years and am still in a shack. “We are pleading with the government to provide us with houses.”

Gift of the Giver’s operations manager Ali Sablay said they received calls around 6am from community leaders. Sablay explains: “Our teams contacted the fire department and the disaster management teams who then informed us it was a mega fire and that we should go and make assessments. “When we got to the ground, the fire department team was still battling with the blaze, there were many explosions because of all the cooking, the people in the informal settlement saved money throughout the year, and got the stokvel hamper which they use to feed their families during the festive season.

“It was so unfortunate to see that all of their hampers burnt out. “We calmed the shocked people and provided them with hot meals and from this morning, we will be handing out blankets, mattresses, baby care packs, and toiletries. No family or children will go hungry this festive season, and in January we will provide the children with school uniforms. “We are engaging with the social development department and Sassa to assist the families further.”