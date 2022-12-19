A R500 000 murder plot to avenge the death of the son of slain gang boss Rashied Staggie is the alleged motive behind the recent gang violence in Manenberg. This shocking revelation was made by gang bosses over the weekend as they confirmed they have called a truce.

Speaking to the Daily Voice amid a thikr on Thursday night, gang bosses explained the reason behind the attacks which left several innocent mense dead amid drive-by shootings. According to one of the leaders of the Hard Livings, they were targeted by several other gangs after being accused of murdering Staggie’s son, Abdullah Boonzaaier, during a shooting in Beatrix Court on September 17. Cape Town 17-1-2022 The son of slain Hard Livings gang boss Rashied Staggie ,Abdullah “Dulla” Boonzaaier was busted for allegedly trying to extort a tow truck driver of R15 000. pic supplied The 34-year-old known as ‘Dullah’ was gunned down during load shedding while he was dowweling in the council court, which is notoriously known as being his father’s stronghold.

“Die ding is, almal het gesê dat Dullah was agter sy eie pa se dood. Na hy geskiet is toe blame hulle vir ons [Hard Livings],” the HL gang boss told the Daily Voice. “Then one day they shot Warrentjie at the police station, and not long after that they shot Poncho. Now, Warrantjie is our shooter and Poncho was a retired HL wat net gesmokkel het. “Ons verstaan hulle is geskiet maar toe kom hulle met machine guns and skiet kinders in Peta Court en Audrey Court.

“But the thing is, Dullah’s people put R500 000 on the table to kill one of our leaders, whom they believe gave the order to shoot Dullah. “Almal is agter die kroon toe skiet hulle. Toe praat ons en almal het gestem is tyd om peace te maak. [Everyone wanted the money so they came to shoot. And then we held talks and voted to call a truce].” KILLZONE: Where ‘Dullah’ was shot dead in Beatrix Court. A leader of the Clever Kids gangs confirmed they have called a truce and told the Daily Voice that a party was held by the gang in Joanna Court on Saturday to celebrate.

According to a source, a meeting was called in Woodstock with heads of various gangs, where the R500 000 offer was made. “They pointed a finger at the HLs but the truth is, Dullah had been aligned to many gangs and each time he got arrested he turned to piemp people. So there are many people who were after him and nobody has proof that it is the HLs,” the insider reveals. Manenberg police station commander Sanele Zama says since the peace talks were concluded, no shootings had been reported.

“We were told they sat and had peace talks and agreed to stop the shootings. Since then we have had no shootings but we also believe they were feeling the pressure of the added police, as we also had Metro police and Law Enforcement who came in and made arrests,” Zama says. “We cannot confirm that this was a revenge attack for Boonzaaier but I can confirm that the areas where the mass shootings took place were mainly the HLs turf.” Zama says no arrests have been made for Dullah’s murder as the witness could not identify the shooter.