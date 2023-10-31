Former pupils of The Valley Primary School near Durbanville recently held their 50-year reunion. The school started with 33 learners in 1933 and today it boasts 188.

Many of the ex-pupils have not seen each other for decades and were overjoyed to get reacquainted on Saturday. Former palie Priscilla August had been with the school for 44 years, starting as a Grade 2 onnie. “Thank you to all the former pupils who decided to have this historic reunion. I celebrated my 21st birthday here. Here we were taught that you share with others.

“At this school, teachers earned respect. We started off with only two classrooms,” she said. “That time we had a building fund into which we deposited every Friday in order to enlarge our school. It was wonderful when we could finally install electricity in 1975. “We are also blessed to count a State advocate and a teacher among our graduates.”

THE VALLEY: Ex-pupils One of the organisers, Esmerelda Hansen, added: “We just thought that it would be wonderful to see each other again after so many years. We were five who put this event together. “We also honoured those who have since passed away by lighting candles for them. “We want to thank teachers like Priscilla August and Ingrid Stone who only showed us goodness in our early schooling.”