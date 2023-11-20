Fifty matric girls from Kwamfundo Secondary School in Harare in Khayelitsha received sanitary packs, all thanks to the Thulani Dasa Foundation. The donation on Friday comes as the foundation is on a mission to tackle period poverty in townships.

Founder Thulani Dasa said that while matriculants are writing their final exams, it’s likely that most girls will get their menses during this time. HELP: Kwamfundo Secondary girls received pads Thulani says: “We are grateful to all those who have donated to this initiative and this campaign is aimed at helping young girls to not miss out on their exams. “We want young girls to remain at school without any fear of missing classes because of their periods.”

More than a hundred packs of pads and tampons were handed over to girls in need. Thulani explains: “We are doing a sanitary pads drive for [a reported 30 percent of South Africa’s young girls and women who lack access to menstrual hygiene products. “This statistic underscores the widespread issue of period poverty, which has a particularly significant impact on their education.

“We remain committed to female empowerment and addressing the issue of period poverty.” HELP: Kwamfundo Secondary girls received pads According to one learner, most of her peers are too shy to ask for help if they don’t have any sanitary pads. The learner says: “Most girls are embarrassed to tell their friends about their ordeal of having no sanitary pads.