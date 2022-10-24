A 37-year-old has been sentenced to five years in jail after he admitted to raping and impregnating his 14-year-old stepdaughter. The man, who cannot be identified, proposed that he serve a non-custodial sentence.

Magistrate Toboshe at the Mitchells Plain Regional Court wasn’t satisfied with his plea and sentenced him to five years behind bars. He said in his findings that the stepfather had been in a position of trust, which he had broken, and that the man’s name would be added to the National Sexual Offender’s Register. The stepfather had pleaded guilty to a charge of statutory rape after he was arrested in 2019.

The teen’s mother discovered the pregnancy after the meisie began gaining weight. The family took her to a doctor after becoming concerned about her health and discovered she was in fact pregnant. DNA tests concluded that the stepfather had impregnated her.

During sentencing proceedings, a probation officer for the Department of Correctional Services, Kapolo Busiswe, testified that the stepfather had claimed he was in a relationship with the teen. But he had omitted to mention that this was his wife’s daughter. The officer called on the courts to consider a sentence behind bars which would expose the accused to rehabilitation and recreation and psychology programmes.