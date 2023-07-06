Hanover Park residents are reeling in shock after two oumas were killed and three other women wounded when a lone gunman opened fire in a house. The hartseer family of Elizabeth Stevens, 75, say they were called to the scene in Lansport Road on Tuesday night, where they found the elderly woman lying in a pool of blood and cards scattered on the floor.

Daughter Jane Julsien, 43, said her mother was visiting another ou lady who she met frequently to play cards. VICTIM: Elizabeth Stevens, 75. Picture supplied “My mom has been in Hanover Park for over 50 years and was living alone. Almost every night she would walk over to Aunty Carol to play cards and that is where she was shot,” she explains. “When we arrived, we found her lying face down on her arm and there was blood around her.

“We could not see but we suspect she was shot in the head. It was a horrible way for innocent people to die and who shoots women playing cards? “It was really a senseless murder,” Jane adds. MYSTERY: Lone shooter walked into house and opened fire. Picture: Leon Knipe Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the shooting, adding that Philippi police are investigating two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

“According to reports, five women aged 32, 35, 50, 60 and 75 were sitting in the house when a grey VW Polo stopped in front of the house,” he said. “A male got out of the car and walked into the house. “Several shots were fired inside the house, hitting all five women. MYSTERY: Lone shooter walked into house and opened fire. Picture: Leon Knipe “A 75-year-old female was fatally wounded on scene.

“A 60-year-old female died due to a gunshot wound to the chest and was declared dead on arrival [at hospital]. “The other three injured victims aged 32, 35 and 50 were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.” Van Wyk said the suspects fled in the same vehicle and are yet to be arrested.

On Wednesday, residents gathered at the scene, where the members of Vannie Hanover Park club prayed for justice for the two slain grannies. UNITY: The Vannie Hanover Park club praying for justice. Picture: Mahira Duval Relatives inside the home in Lansport Road refused to speak to the media, saying they are traumatised. MEC for Community Safety, Reagen Allen, expressed his shock at the mass shooting.

"This is appalling and quite frankly barbaric,” he says. “These heartless killers should immediately be arrested so that they can be convicted in a court of law. “I urge anyone with information to make it available to all law enforcement agencies.