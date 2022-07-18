Five people were shot dead in two separate attacks in Khayelitsha on Saturday night.
Three men aged 34, 36, and 50, were shot on the corner of Nyebelele and Ntango Streets in Site C around 8.30pm by unknown suspects, said Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut.
The motive for the shooting is unknown.
Traut added that in an unrelated incident one hour later, two men in their 30s were shot and killed in Tutu Avenue, Makhaza.
“The victims were driving in their blue Hyundai sedan when they came under attack by the occupants of a white VW Polo, who fled the scene,” he added.
Police are investigating whether the murders are linked to the drug trade in the area.