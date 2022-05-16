Five young men escaped with their lives after a gang of robbers apparently tried to hijack them while they were buying tshisanyama. The gunmen opened fire leaving four of the victims injured while their silver VW Polo was riddled with bullets.

A 40-year-old resident says the youngsters came to buy meat from a braai stand in Wallacedene on Saturday night. “We all had a huge fright when their VW Polo came speeding in here by Casandra Court, the doors opened and four guys just fell out. “They were lying bleeding on the ground, they were shot in the arms and legs and all over.

“A fifth man was lying low in the car, he was lucky he was not shot,” says the woman. “We did not know what happened because none of us heard any gunshots. “The injured driver, who was shot in his hand, said they had gone to buy meat in Wallacedene and they were shot at. We believe the men were trying to hijack them.

“One of them lives here in the court and he was shot in the back, another was shot in the arms. Two of them, who are 17 and 18, were supposed to play cricket on Sunday but the game was cancelled.” HIT: Three of the five victims Police spokesperson Captain Frederick Van Wyk confirms attempted murder cases were registered for investigation. “According to the driver of the vehicle, they bought meat at the crime scene address and wanted to drive,” he says.