In a second mass shooting in Gugulethu in just one week, provincial serious violent crimes (SVC) detectives are investigating the murder of five people who were gunned down on Saturday. The four men and a woman were sitting in two cars parked on the side of the road in NY5 at around 11pm when they came under attack.

According to police, several suspects were dropped a few metres from the two vehicles by another vehicle. The shooters approached the unsuspecting mense in the vehicles and fired. The suspects fled in the same vehicle that dropped them off. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said the identities of the victims are yet to be released, but added the increase in mass shootings was worrying.

“SVC detectives are working around the clock in pursuit of a number of leads and no arrests have been made yet,” Traut stated. “Saturday evening’s shooting follows another mass shooting in Gugulethu on Monday, where five people including lawyer Mbeko Venfolo and prison warder Sibusiso Magaqa were shot and killed. “According to reports, [the victims] Venfolo, Magaqa, Linda Mlondleni, Mvuyo Ashwell Kwanamzi, and an unknown man, were sitting in two separate VW Polos drinking, when a taxi with the suspects fired multiple shots at them.”

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa added that the motive for the shootings are under investigation. MEC of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen, said the latest shooting raises concern. “A clear pattern has begun to emerge from these killings. These killings are meticulously planned and executed,” Allen added.